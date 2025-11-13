PSRS Arranges $21M Refinancing for Multi-Tenant Industrial Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — PSRS has arranged $21 million in refinancing for a 213,990-square-foot multi-tenant industrial warehouse in Los Angeles. Built in 1955, the property features a clear height of 22 feet and 13 exterior drive-in docks. Jonny Soleimani and George Gianoukakis of PSRS arranged the nonrecourse loan that features a two-year term with a one-year extension option, full-term interest-only payments and a one-year prepayment penalty through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance company lenders.