PSRS Arranges $22M Refinancing for Laguna Del Rey Apartments in California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Located in Playa del Rey, Calif., Laguna Del Rey Apartments features 130 units.

PLAYA DEL REY, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $22 million cash-out refinance of Laguna Del Rey Apartments, a multifamily property in Playa del Rey.

Seth Ludwick secured the non-recourse loan that features a seven-year interest-only term, which includes a six-month forward rate lock and step-down prepay after year three. The loan was financed with one of PSRS’ life insurance correspondents.

Laguna Del Rey Apartments features 130 units in a variety of floor plans, common area amenities and open parking spaces.