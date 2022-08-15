REBusinessOnline

PSRS Arranges $22M Refinancing for Laguna Del Rey Apartments in California

Located in Playa del Rey, Calif., Laguna Del Rey Apartments features 130 units.

PLAYA DEL REY, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $22 million cash-out refinance of Laguna Del Rey Apartments, a multifamily property in Playa del Rey.

Seth Ludwick secured the non-recourse loan that features a seven-year interest-only term, which includes a six-month forward rate lock and step-down prepay after year three. The loan was financed with one of PSRS’ life insurance correspondents.

Laguna Del Rey Apartments features 130 units in a variety of floor plans, common area amenities and open parking spaces.

