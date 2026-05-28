PSRS Arranges $27M Refinancing Loan for Retail Center in Encino, California

ENCINO, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $27 million loan for the refinancing of a shopping center in Encino. Michael Tanner and David Sarnoff of PSRS secured the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule, through a correspondent life insurance company for the undisclosed borrower.

The 140,161-square-foot shopping center features 52 rentable suites occupied by a variety of tenants, including destination retailers, food-and-beverage chains, personal services and medical/professional offices, and 400 parking spaces.