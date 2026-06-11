Thursday, June 11, 2026
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CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

PSRS Arranges $29.5M in Acquisition Financing for Mobile Home Park in Northern California

by Amy Works

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — PSRS arranged $29.5 million in acquisition financing for an unnamed mobile home park in Northern California. Michael Tanner and David Sarnoff of PSRS arranged the three-year, interest-only acquisition loan through a bridge lender. The borrower was also not disclosed.

The 93-site manufactured housing community offers Pacific Ocean views and immediate proximity to state parks, retail and dining. The property features a range of amenities, including pet-friendly spaces, outdoor gathering areas and a resident lounge.

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