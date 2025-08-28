PSRS Arranges $3.3M Refinancing of Commercial Kitchen Facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX — PSRS has arranged $3.3 million in refinancing for a commercial kitchen facility in Phoenix. The property features 22 private, health department-approved commercial kitchens ranging from 250 square feet to 500 square feet. Shared amenities include walk-in freezers and coolers, dry storage and dedicated areas for pick-up, delivery and order fulfillment. Mike Davis and Garrett Carter of PSRS secured the loan that includes a three-year term and 25-year amortization schedule through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance company lenders.