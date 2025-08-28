Thursday, August 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Commercial-Kitchen-Facility-Phoenix-AZ
The property in Phoenix offers 22 private, health department-approved commercial kitchens ranging from 250 square feet to 500 square feet.
ArizonaIndustrialLoansWestern

PSRS Arranges $3.3M Refinancing of Commercial Kitchen Facility in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — PSRS has arranged $3.3 million in refinancing for a commercial kitchen facility in Phoenix. The property features 22 private, health department-approved commercial kitchens ranging from 250 square feet to 500 square feet. Shared amenities include walk-in freezers and coolers, dry storage and dedicated areas for pick-up, delivery and order fulfillment. Mike Davis and Garrett Carter of PSRS secured the loan that includes a three-year term and 25-year amortization schedule through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance company lenders.

You may also like

Platinum CRE Brokers $3.5M Sale of Retail Building...

Hearn Industrial Services Signs 197,587 SF Lease in...

Why Industrial Users Are Taking a Closer Look...

Citadel Partners Arranges Sales of Three Flex Buildings...

County Center Sells Cypress Point Apartment Community in...

CBRE Secures $75M Refinancing for 266,000 SF Office...

RangeWater, TMGRI Buy Land in Arvada, Colorado for...

Kidder Mathews Arranges Sale of 57,000 SF Apartment,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Retail...