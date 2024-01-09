PSRS Arranges $3.7M Bridge Financing for Pointe West Plaza in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $3.7 million in bridge financing of Pointe West Plaza, a retail property located in San Ramon, east of the Bay Area. Jonny Soleimani and Matthew Farzinpour of PSRS secured the financing for the undisclosed borrower.

Built in 1990, the property is a 16,921-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center. Current tenants include a billiards venue, salon, bistro and Chinese restaurant. The property also features underground and surface parking, totaling 82 spaces.

A debt fund provided the 12-month loan, which features no prepayment penalty.