PSRS Arranges $3.7M Loan for Pointe West Plaza in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $3.7 million in permanent financing for Pointe West Plaza, a retail property in San Ramon, east of the Bay Area. The firm previously arranged bridge acquisition financing for the property.

Pointe West Plaza is a 16,921-square-foot building with a mix of tenants including a billiards venue, salon, bistro and Chinese restaurant. The property also features underground and surface parking, totaling 82 spaces.

Jonny Soleimani and Matthew Farzinpour of PSRS secured the five-year loan with a 25-year amortization schedule through a correspondent life insurance company.