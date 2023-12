MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $3.7 million in refinancing for Mammoth Gateway, a retail strip center in Mammoth Lakes. Grady Seldin and Thomas Rudinsky of PSRS secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the undisclosed borrower.

Built in 1973 on 3.5 acres, Mammoth Gateway features 54,854 rentable square feet. Rite Aid anchors the property, which offers 13 retail spaces, including a hardware store, pet store and a variety of restaurants and cafés.