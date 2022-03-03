REBusinessOnline

PSRS Arranges $30M in Financing for Office/Retail Property in Encinitas, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Retail, Western

Pacific-Station-Encinitas-CA

Pacific Station in Encinitas, Calif., features office and retail space.

ENCINITAS, CALIF. — PSRS has secured $30 million in financing for Pacific Station, a recently renovated office and retail property in Encinitas. Pasha Johnson of PSRS arranged the financing for the undisclosed borrower.

The non-recourse loan allowed the ownership to capitalize on the value created by converting the previously dark space into a modern office and retail community. The loan’s first three years of interest-only payments allow for maximized cash flow and its 10-year, fixed-rate term hedges against interest rate risk.

