PSRS Arranges $31.6M in Acquisition Financing for Five Flex Buildings Near San Diego

The portfolio includes four flex industrial/office buildings in Chula Vista, Calif., and a multi-tenant office building in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO AND CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $31.6 million in acquisition financing for five multi-tenant buildings in Chula Vista and San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood.

The portfolio includes four flex industrial/office buildings along Bay Boulevard in Chula Vista and a multi-tenant office building at 5920 Friars Road in San Diego. Tenants include Cox Communications, National University, Fresenius Medical, Bayfront Charter School and West Marine.

Financed with a CMBS execution, Jim Mulvihill of PSRS secured a 10-year loan with full-term interest-only payments for the undisclosed borrower.

