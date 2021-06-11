PSRS Arranges $31.6M in Acquisition Financing for Five Flex Buildings Near San Diego
SAN DIEGO AND CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $31.6 million in acquisition financing for five multi-tenant buildings in Chula Vista and San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood.
The portfolio includes four flex industrial/office buildings along Bay Boulevard in Chula Vista and a multi-tenant office building at 5920 Friars Road in San Diego. Tenants include Cox Communications, National University, Fresenius Medical, Bayfront Charter School and West Marine.
Financed with a CMBS execution, Jim Mulvihill of PSRS secured a 10-year loan with full-term interest-only payments for the undisclosed borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.