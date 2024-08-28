PSRS Arranges $35M Refinancing for Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California

REDONDO BEACH, CALIF. — PSRS has secured $35 million in refinancing for The Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

The asset includes a 161-room, independent hotel with a full-service restaurant and lounge and lobby bar, and a 181-slip full-service marina and fuel dock with a 19-unit apartment building and a marina shop that is hotel-operated.

Michael Thorp and Ari Zeen of PSRS arranged the non-recourse loan, with a seven-year, interest-only term. Financed with a debt fund execution, the structured loan consists of both senior and mezzanine financing to allow the sponsor to refinance out of expensive short-term debt.