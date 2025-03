LOS ANGELES — PSRS has arranged a $38.2 million bridge loan to convert a vacant approximately 150,000-square-foot flex property in Los Angeles into a self-storage facility. Jonny Soleimani and George Gianoukakis of PSRS secured the financing for the undisclosed borrower. The financing included a $12.8 million cash-out refinance, fully funded construction costs and an 18-month interest reserve, providing the borrower with the capital needed for the successful repositioning of the asset.