ANAHEIM, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $3 million in financing for Summerdale Apartments, a multifamily property in Anaheim. Constructed in 1978, Summerdale Apartments features 34 units, a pool, on-site laundry, gated facility and HVAC.

Grady Seldin and Thomas Rudinsky of PSRS secured a non-recourse loan, with a seven-year, interest-only term, for the undisclosed borrower through a correspondent life insurance company.