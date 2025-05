VALLEJO, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $4.5 million for the refinancing of two retail buildings within a shopping center in Vallejo. The asset offers 10 retail units, totaling 16,452 square feet, spread across two buildings. Thomas Rudinsky of PSRS secured a 60 percent loan-to-value loan with a three-year term and 25-year amortization with the option to fully amortize the deal with a rate reset option from the lender every three years. A correspondent life insurance company funded the loan.