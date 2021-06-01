PSRS Arranges $40M Refinancing for La Alameda Shopping Center in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Retail, Western

LOS ANGELES — PSRS has arranged a $40 million refinancing for La Alameda Shopping Center, a 244,554-square-foot retail plaza located in Los Angeles.

Kostas Kavayiotidis, Mike David and Jacob Lee secured the financing for the undisclosed borrower. The non-recourse loan features 10 years of interest-only payments.

Built in 2008, La Alameda Shopping Center consists of six one- and two-story building clusters offering a total of 226,826 square feet of retail space and 17,728 square feet of office space on 18.3 acres. The multi-tenant property also features pedestrian-friendly courtyards, plaza spaces, outdoor seating and a fountain.