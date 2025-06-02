PSRS Arranges $40M Refinancing of 245,000 SF Shopping Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — PSRS has arranged a $40 million loan for the refinancing of La Alameda Shopping Center, a 245,000-square-foot property located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Walnut Park. The 18.3-acre center comprises six building clusters and features Spanish architecture, pedestrian-friendly courtyards, plaza spaces, outdoor seating and a fountain. Tenants at the property include Ross Dress For Less, CVS Pharmacy, Marshalls, Don Chente Bar & Grill, Wingstop, Dollar Tree, Chuck E. Cheese, Panda Express, GameStop, Cold Stone Creamery, Petco and Bath & Body Works. Kostas Kavayiotidis, Mike Davis and Jacob Lee of PSRS arranged the nonrecourse CMBS loan, which carries a 10-year term.