COSTA MESA, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $5.5 million loan for the refinancing of Ocean Business Park, a flex industrial business park in Costa Mesa. At the time of financing, the property was 100 percent occupied by a diverse tenant mix. Michael Tanner and George Gianoukakis of PSRS secured the financing through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance company lenders. The transaction provided the undisclosed borrower with a nonrecourse loan featuring a 10-year term and 30-year amortization.