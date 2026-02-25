PSRS Arranges $5.7M Refinancing for Two-Building Multifamily Portfolio in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — PSRS has arranged the $5.7 million refinance of a two-property multifamily portfolio in San Diego. Totaling 24 units, the portfolio consists of an eight-unit building and a 16-unit complex, both of which have undergone interior and exterior renovations as recent as 2020.

Trevan Swierczewski and Alexander Santulis of PSRS executed the internal refinance with the existing bank lender, negotiating a prepayment penalty reduction to capture a dip in Treasuries. The resulting nonrecourse loan features a five-year, fixed-rate term and competitive interest-only pricing.