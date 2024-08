CARSON, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $5.9 million in construction financing for Carson Loft Apartments, a multifamily project in Carson, a suburb south of Los Angeles.

The community will feature 20 market-rate apartments spread across two parcels totaling 22,587 square feet.

Michael Warner of PSRS secured the two-year loan with a 63 percent loan-to-cost ratio and interest-only payments. The borrower is a first-time developer/borrower, and a local bank provided the funds.