CARLSBAD, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $5.9 million in financing for the acquisition of a 32,000-square-foot industrial property in Carlsbad.

The deal closed in 35 days to meet the borrower’s 1031 exchange deadline. The non-recourse loan features a five-year term with a 5.55 percent interest rate and a 30-year amortization.

Ryan Frankman and Ari Zeen of PSRS arranged the financing through an insurance company.