PSRS Arranges $54M Acquisition Financing for Esplanade Shopping Center in Oxnard, California

OXNARD, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $54 million in financing for the acquisition of Esplanade Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Oxnard, approximately 70 miles west of Los Angeles.

Kostas Kavayiotidis, Mike Davis and Matthew Farzinpour of PSRS provided the undisclosed borrower with a seven-year loan, including four years of interest-only payments. A life insurance company provided the financing.

Walmart, The Home Depot, TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Dick’s Sporting Goods, In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle Mexican Grill and BJ’s Restaurant are tenants at the 357,000-square-foot open-air shopping center.