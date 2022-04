PSRS Arranges $5M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility in Layton, Utah

LAYTON, UTAH — PSRS has secured $5 million in refinancing for a 655-unit self-storage facility in Layton. William DeFanti of PSRS arranged a nonrecourse loan with a seven-year term and 30-year amortization. The lender provided prepayment flexibility along with a 3.45 percent interest rate.