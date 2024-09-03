PSRS Arranges $5M Refinancing for Six Retail Properties in Southern California’s Inland Empire

RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $5 million loan for the refinancing of six non-contiguous retail properties, totaling 38,000 square feet in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The portfolio loan enabled the undisclosed borrower to cash out and restructure high-interest-rate private financing.

Michael Warner of PSRS secured the financing, which features five years of interest-only payments, a 30-year amortization and no prepayment penalties. A credit union is providing the capital.