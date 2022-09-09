PSRS Arranges $6.4M Refinancing for Harbor Cove Plaza in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Harbor Cove Plaza in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., features 65 office suites.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged a $6.4 million cash-out refinancing for an office property in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Harbor Cove Plaza is a 45,837-square-foot, multi-tenant office building offering 65 units. Trevor Blood of PSRS secured the five-year loan with a 25-year amortization schedule. The name of the borrower was not released.