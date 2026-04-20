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PSRS-Flex-Industrial-Carlsbad-CA
Located in Carlsbad, Calif., the asset features two buildings offering 65,964 square feet of fully leased flex industrial space.
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansWestern

PSRS Arranges $6.5M Refinancing for Flex Industrial Property in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $6.5 million in refinancing for a flex industrial property in Carlsbad. Constructed in 1998 and renovated in 2022, the asset consists of two two-story buildings totaling 65,964 square feet of net rentable area. The fully occupied, three-tenant property features a specialized mix of climate-controlled R&D/lab, warehouse and office space tailored for the biotech and semiconductor industries.

Trevan Swierczewski of PSRS secured the loan, which features a competitive spread over the five-year Treasury and a flexible prepayment structure, for the undisclosed borrower through a local bank.

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