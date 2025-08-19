Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansWestern

PSRS Arranges $6.5M Refinancing for Outdoor Storage, Parking Facility in Gardena, California

by Amy Works

GARDENA, CALIF. — PSRS has secured $6.5 million in refinancing for an outdoor storage and parking facility totaling 117,250 square feet in Gardena. Michael Warner of PSRS arranged the 100 percent cash-out refinance to create liquidity for the beneficiaries on an irrevocable trust. The trust holds the property on behalf of third-generation beneficiaries, both of whom reside out of state. A bank provided the recourse loan, which features a two-year interest-only term and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31-Unit Glencrest...

Charlene Products Signs 26,886 SF Industrial Lease in...

Multifamily Operators Elevate Operations, Resident Experience with Bulk...

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $26.6M Refinancing of West...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Loan for Refinancing...

Merchants Bank Funds $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens...

Local Investment Group Buys 47-Acre Scrapyard Site in...

Wakeland Housing, MVE + Partners Break Ground on...

Integrated Senior Foundation Receives $79.3M Acquisition Financing for...