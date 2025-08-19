PSRS Arranges $6.5M Refinancing for Outdoor Storage, Parking Facility in Gardena, California

GARDENA, CALIF. — PSRS has secured $6.5 million in refinancing for an outdoor storage and parking facility totaling 117,250 square feet in Gardena. Michael Warner of PSRS arranged the 100 percent cash-out refinance to create liquidity for the beneficiaries on an irrevocable trust. The trust holds the property on behalf of third-generation beneficiaries, both of whom reside out of state. A bank provided the recourse loan, which features a two-year interest-only term and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio.