LA MESA, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $6.5 million in permanent financing for Parkway Plaza, a multifamily property in La Mesa. Parkway Plaza offers 65 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a swimming pool, sun deck, laundry room and onsite property management.

David Smyle and Daniel de Leon of PSRS secured the non-recourse, 30 percent loan-to-value refinancing with a seven-year term and 30-year amortization schedule for the undisclosed borrower through a bank execution.