PSRS Arranges $6.9M Refinancing for Office Property in Downey, California

Located in Downey, Calif., the six-story building features 65,481 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

DOWNEY, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $6.9 million in refinancing for a multi-tenant office building in Downey. Constructed in 1969, the six-story property features 65,481 square feet of space.

Grady Seldin of PSRS secured the fixed-rate, cash-out, non-recourse loan with a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance companies.

