PSRS Arranges $62.5M Refinancing for Mobile Home Park in Anaheim, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — PSRS has arrange the $62.5 million refinancing of a mobile home park in Anaheim. Michael Tanner and Tony Messiah of PSRS secured the non-recourse, five-year, interest-only loan through a correspondent life insurance company for the undisclosed borrower.

Built in 1977, the property is 98.5 percent occupied and features 387 mobile homes on single and double-wide lots. The property features padded parking spaces, 100 additional visitor parking spaces, paved roads, clubhouses and a community pool and park.

