PSRS Arranges $6M Refinancing for Industrial Property in Grover Beach, California

GROVER BEACH, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $6 million in refinancing for an industrial asset in Grover Beach. Situated on a 70,947-square-foot site, the property consists of two warehouses separated by a 40-space parking area. The buildings feature flexible, customizable layouts designed to support a wide range of tenant uses. Jacob Lee and Nathan Toomey of PSRS secured the loan, which features a 74 percent loan-to-value ratio and 25-year term structure, through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance companies.