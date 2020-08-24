PSRS Arranges $6M Refinancing for Phoenix Commercial Center Industrial Campus

Posted on by in Arizona, Industrial, Loans, Western

PHOENIX — PSRS has secured a $6 million loan for the refinancing for Phoenix Commercial Center, a six-building industrial campus in Phoenix. The name of the borrower was not released.

Kostas Kavayiotidis and Jacob Lee of PSRS arranged the non-recourse, fixed-rate loan, which features a 20-year term and a 20-year amortization schedule, through a correspondent life insurance company lender.

Phoenix Commercial Center offers 131,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space.