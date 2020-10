PSRS Arranges $7.1M in Refinancing for Office Park in Westlake Village, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $7.1 million in refinancing for Promenade Office Park, a multi-tenant office building located in Westlake Village. The building features 74,000 square feet of office space. Grady Seldin of PSRS secured the financing through a life insurance company for the undisclosed borrower.