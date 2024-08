MESA, ARIZ. — PSRS has arranged $7.6 million in financing for the acquisition of Superstition Marketplace in Mesa. Built in 1988, Superstition Marketplace offers 54,837 rentable square feet. Current tenants include Dollar Tree, Jersey Mike’s Subs, State Farm Insurance and Thai House.

Mike Davis and Tony Messiah of PSRS arranged the 10-year loan with a 30-year amortization schedule through one of its correspondent life insurance companies.