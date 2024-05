PASADENA, CALIF. — Locally based financial intermediary PSRS has arranged a $7 million loan for the refinancing of The Superior Building, a 43,916-square-foot historic retail property in Pasadena. Built in 1896 and renovated in 1990, The Superior Building features ground-floor retail space and office suites on the upper two floors. Michael Tanner and Tony Messiah of PSRS arranged the financing for the borrower, Edgewood Realty Partners. The direct lender was not disclosed.