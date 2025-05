WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged the $8 million refinance of a retail property in Westminster. The 58,834-square-foot asset is situated in the city’s Little Saigon district. Rob Joseph and Ari Zeen of PSRS secured the 25-year loan, which features a 25-year amortization and a 35 percent loan-to-value ratio, through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance companies.