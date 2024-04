ANAHEIM, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $9.1 million in refinancing for Cortona Inn and Suites, a hotel property in Anaheim. Situated in the heart of Anaheim Resort, the hotel features 127 guest rooms. Cortona Inn and Suites is adjacent to Anaheim Convention Center and walking distance from Disneyland.

Mike Thorp and Ari Zeen of PSRS secured a seven-year loan, provided with a bank execution, for the undisclosed borrower.