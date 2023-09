NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $4.8 million in refinancing for Newport Channel Inn, an independent limited-service hotel in Newport Beach. Constructed in 1962 and renovated in 2013, the hotel features 31 guest rooms.

Jacob Lee and Thomas Rudinsky of PSRS arranged the loan, which features a five-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. A correspondent life insurance company provided the capital.