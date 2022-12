PSRS Provides $14.7M in Construction Financing for Co-Living Development in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

The planning co-living development in Los Angeles will feature 18 units and 79 beds.

LOS ANGELES — PSRS has provided $14.7 million in construction financing for a co-living development in Los Angeles. The property will feature 18 units and 79 beds.

Jacob Lee of PSRS secured the 24-month, interest-only loan, which a bank provided. The borrower was not disclosed.