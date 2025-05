SAN DIEGO — PSRS has arranged a $10 million loan for the refinancing of Mercy Medical, a medical office building in San Diego. Built in 1979 and renovated in 2017, the seven-story, multi-tenant building features 86,288 rentable square feet. James Mulvihill, Kevin Mulvihill and Alexander Santulis of PSRS secured a nonrecourse, interest-only loan with flexible prepayment terms through one of PSRS’ correspondent life insurance company lenders for the undisclosed borrower.