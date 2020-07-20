PSRS Secures $19M Refinancing for Manufactured Housing Community in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — PSRS has secured $19 million in refinancing for Riverside Meadows, a 358-unit manufactured home community in Riverside.

Michael Tanner and Jonny Soleimani of PSRS’ Los Angeles office arranged the non-recourse loan that features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule.

Situated among the 15, 60 and 215 freeways, Riverside Meadows features mostly double-wide lots and an array of amenities.