PSRS Secures $19M Refinancing for Manufactured Housing Community in Riverside, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — PSRS has secured $19 million in refinancing for Riverside Meadows, a 358-unit manufactured home community in Riverside.

Michael Tanner and Jonny Soleimani of PSRS’ Los Angeles office arranged the non-recourse loan that features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule.

Situated among the 15, 60 and 215 freeways, Riverside Meadows features mostly double-wide lots and an array of amenities.

