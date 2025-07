MURRIETA, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $9.5 million in refinancing for Plaza Las Brisas, a retail property in Murrieta. The 43,000-square-foot shopping center, which features 214 parking spaces, was 97 percent occupied at the time of financing. Trevor Blood of PSRS secured the 10-year loan with a 30-year amortization schedule through a correspondent life insurance company for the undisclosed borrower. Loan proceeds refinanced a maturing CMBS loan.