Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Situated within Danville Livery in Danville, Calif., the two adjacent properties offer more than 123,000 square feet of retail and office space.
PSRS Secures Refinancing for Two Adjacent Office and Retail Properties in Danville, California

by Amy Works

DANVILLE, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $14 million and $4.5 million in refinancing for two adjacent properties at Danville Livery in Danville. The properties offer more than 123,000 square feet of retail and office space. The retail and service-oriented office space offers a mix of tenants, including eateries, home goods, salons, real estate offices and title services.

James Mulvihill and Kevin Mulvihill of PSRS secured the undisclosed borrower with a separate loan for each property, both of which are underwritten with interest-only payments. The non-recourse loans were provided by correspondent life insurance companies.

