PSRS Secures Refinancing for Two Adjacent Office and Retail Properties in Danville, California

DANVILLE, CALIF. — PSRS has arranged $14 million and $4.5 million in refinancing for two adjacent properties at Danville Livery in Danville. The properties offer more than 123,000 square feet of retail and office space. The retail and service-oriented office space offers a mix of tenants, including eateries, home goods, salons, real estate offices and title services.

James Mulvihill and Kevin Mulvihill of PSRS secured the undisclosed borrower with a separate loan for each property, both of which are underwritten with interest-only payments. The non-recourse loans were provided by correspondent life insurance companies.