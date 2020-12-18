PSS Industrial Group Signs 200,824 SF Headquarters Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — PSS Industrial Group, a locally based supplier of equipment for the energy sector, has signed a 200,824-square-foot lease at Ella Logistics Center in north Houston for its new headquarters and distribution space. Jeff Venghaus and Richard Quarles of JLL negotiated the lease on behalf of PSS Industrial Group. Laura Denkler and Palmer Letzerich represented the landlord, Hines, on an internal basis.