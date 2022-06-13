REBusinessOnline

PTC Therapeutics Signs 360,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Northern New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Life Sciences, New Jersey, Northeast

Warren-Corporate-Center

Warren Corporate Center currently comprises five buildings totaling 820,000 square feet that are situated on a 176-acre campus.

WARREN, N.J. — PTC Therapeutics has signed a 360,000-square-foot life sciences lease at Warren Corporate Center in Northern New Jersey. Originally built as the headquarters campus for Lucent Technologies, the 176-acre Warren Corporate Center comprises five buildings totaling 820,000 square feet, and construction on the new facility for PTC Therapeutics will begin this month. Jeff Zell and Louis Kluger of JM Zell Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Donnelly Sr., Robert Donnelly Jr., Paul Giannone, Todd Elfand and Kevin Carton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a joint venture between Rubenstein Partners and Vision Real Estate Partners.

