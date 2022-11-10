REBusinessOnline

PTLA Real Estate Acquires Four-Property Student Housing Portfolio Near the University of Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Student Housing, Western

PTLA Real Estate has acquired a four-property student housing portfolio near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

EUGENE, ORE. — PTLA Real Estate has acquired a four-property student housing portfolio near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. The communities — named The Anthony, The Pearl, Westgate and The Sonja — offer a total of 186 units and 383 beds.

The properties were 95 percent leased ahead of the current academic year. The portfolio recently underwent roughly $2 million in renovations, including updates to shared amenity spaces.

Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer with CBRE’s national student housing team and Josh McDonald with CBRE’s Northwest multifamily investment sales team arranged the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller.

