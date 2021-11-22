REBusinessOnline

PTM, Kushner to Develop 420-Unit Multifamily Tower in Miami’s Edgewater District

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — PTM Partners and Kushner Cos. have formed a joint venture partnership to develop 2000 Biscayne Boulevard, a 420-unit multifamily tower in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. The developers expect to start construction in the fourth quarter, while leasing is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The 36-story tower will be located along Biscayne Boulevard and between downtown Miami and the city’s Design District. The project’s design will focus on health and wellness, as well as environmental and natural design.

Community amenities at the tower will include a landscaped pool deck with grills and a Zen garden; fitness center with a yoga room; outdoor boxing and CrossFit; dry sauna; spa treatment and steam room; recording studio; children’s playroom; pet wash; game room; coworking spaces and a library.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  