PTM, Kushner to Develop 420-Unit Multifamily Tower in Miami’s Edgewater District

MIAMI — PTM Partners and Kushner Cos. have formed a joint venture partnership to develop 2000 Biscayne Boulevard, a 420-unit multifamily tower in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. The developers expect to start construction in the fourth quarter, while leasing is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The 36-story tower will be located along Biscayne Boulevard and between downtown Miami and the city’s Design District. The project’s design will focus on health and wellness, as well as environmental and natural design.

Community amenities at the tower will include a landscaped pool deck with grills and a Zen garden; fitness center with a yoga room; outdoor boxing and CrossFit; dry sauna; spa treatment and steam room; recording studio; children’s playroom; pet wash; game room; coworking spaces and a library.