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PTM Partners Obtains $125M Construction Loan for Phase II of High-Rise Project in St. Petersburg, Florida

by Abby Cox

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — PTM Partners has obtained a $125 million construction loan to finance EDGE Collective II, a 330-unit residential development in downtown St. Petersburg’s EDGE District. Scott Wadler, Alec Fox, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbins and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through an affiliate of GID on behalf of PTM Partners.

Rising 20 stories, EDGE Collective II will feature 330 residential units with roughly 19,000 square feet of retail space. Further details of the project were not disclosed.

Berkadia also advised PTM Partners on the debt and equity capitalization of Edge Collective’s first phase, including $42 million in construction financing for the Moxy St. Petersburg Downtown and the adaptive reuse components of the mixed-use development.

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