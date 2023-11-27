PTM to Develop 500,000 SF Second Phase of Mixed-Use EDGE Collective Project in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — PTM Partners will expand EDGE Collective, a mixed-use development in St. Petersburg, with a 500,000-square-foot second phase. Phase II will feature 350 multifamily residential units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts across two buildings, as well as 45,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and 260 parking spaces.

The first phase of the development comprises a 163-room Moxy Hotel and a redevelopment of 1246 Central Avenue building, which features 16,000 square feet of office space that will be available for tenancy in early 2024 and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor food-and-beverage retail space.