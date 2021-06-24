Public-Private Partnership Begins Work on $750M Cancer Treatment Facility in New Brunswick, New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A public-private partnership led by the New Brunswick Development Corp. has begun construction on a $750 million cancer treatment facility in the northern-central part of the Garden State. RWJBarnabas Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will operate the facility, which will provide inpatient and outpatient cancer services, including ancillary services, as well as state-of-the-art laboratories for research. Construction of the 12-story building is slated for completion in 2024.