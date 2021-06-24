REBusinessOnline

Public-Private Partnership Begins Work on $750M Cancer Treatment Facility in New Brunswick, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A public-private partnership led by the New Brunswick Development Corp. has begun construction on a $750 million cancer treatment facility in the northern-central part of the Garden State. RWJBarnabas Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will operate the facility, which will provide inpatient and outpatient cancer services, including ancillary services, as well as state-of-the-art laboratories for research. Construction of the 12-story building is slated for completion in 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews