The new development will provide housing for graduate students on the University of Maryland campus in College Park. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)
Public-Private Partnership Breaks Ground on $148.8M Graduate Student Housing Project at University of Maryland

by John Nelson

COLLEGE PARK, MD. — A public-private partnership (P3) between Campus Apartments, Mosaic Development Partners and the University of Maryland has broken ground on a $148.8 million graduate student housing project on the university’s campus in College Park. The community is the first of a larger, three-phase development that will replace the existing “Leonardtown” section of campus.

Upon completion, which is anticipated for 2027, the building will span 323,000 square feet. The community will offer 741 beds across 465 fully furnished units in studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include a large conference space with interior and exterior courtyards on the ground floor; a penthouse community lounge and terrace; various community breakout spaces; resident parking; and bike storage.

The development team for the project, which is targeting LEED Silver certification, includes Gensler, Michael Marshall, Davis Construction and Smoot Construction. RBC Capital Markets arranged financing for the development, which is being funded through tax-exempt bonds.

